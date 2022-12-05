YouTube a prezentat la început de decembrie o listă cu cei mai populari creatori de conținut și artiști de pe platformă, dar și cu videoclipurile devenite virale în 2022, în SUA.
Meme-urile și parodiile cu celebrități ca Will Smith și Millie Bobby Brown fac parte din lista YouTube de anul acesta, realizată momentan doar pentru SUA.
Pentru început îți prezentăm un top al hiturilor de pe YouTube în 2022.
Top 10 hituri pe YouTube în 2022
- Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
- Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure
- Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó
- Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
- Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii
- Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
- Karol G - PROVENZA
- Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video)
Top 10 clipuri populare pe YouTube în 2022
- Technoblade – so long nerds
- Guardian News – Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
- Dream – hi, I’m Dream.
- NFL – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
- MrBeast – I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
- Mark Rober – Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
- Jaiden Animations – Being Not Straight
- Kane Pixels – The Backrooms (Found Footage)
- The Try Guys – what happened.
- First We Feast – Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake
Top creatori de conținut pe YouTube în 2022
- MrBeast
- NichLmao
- Airrack
- Ryan Trahan
- Isaiah Photo
- Brent Rivera
- Dan Rhodes
- Luke Davidson
- CoryxKenshin
- Ian Boggs
Top Shorts pe YouTube în 2022
- Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep
- Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges
- Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog!
- Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1.000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do this…
- Jay & Sharon - That gap Between Your Car Seat and Center Console
- Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach
- Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick Explained (America's Got Talent)
- ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?
- PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal!
- NichLmao - If you catch it... You Keep It w/ my Gf (Funny)