 GLOBAL WOMENTECH NETWORK - Eveniment pentru antreprenori
GLOBAL WOMENTECH NETWORK

WomenTech Bucuresti 2020 eveniment antreprenori
Organizator
WomenTech Network
Pret
GRATUIT
10-Mar-2020, 18:30
Locul desfasurarii
Sediul Ubisoft
Bucuresti
Body

WomenTech Network launches on 10th March at 6:30 p.m. its first event in Bucharest - at Ubisoft’s established office.

“We are thrilled to expand our global network with a brand new chapter in Bucharest, as one of Europe’s most dynamic tech hubs,” said Anna Radulovski, WomenTech’s CEO & Founder. “Our amazing team can’t wait to welcome everyone to WomenTech Bucharest 2020”

Women Tech Bucharest events connect companies that put diversity at the top of their agendas with female engineers, data scientists, UX designers, product managers and other tech talents.

As one of the first events of this kind in Bucharest by WomenTech Network, it gives people the chance to network with up to 15 selected companies at a time, eager to connect with female tech talent coming from our local and international communities - WomenTech events are by invitation only.

Finding the right company that lives in a truly diverse tech workspace can be a challenging process. On average, numbers from the tech world, traditionally show us that most participants at tech conferences are men and that women seldom attend or speak at these events. On March 10th  in Bucharest, participants will be given a platform to connect and speak via an exciting speed-networking format with many companies and startups that care about diversity.

The event’s host, Ubisoft, stated: “It is really exciting to support the WomenTech Network and Coding Girls mission and to host events that provide a platform for diversity and growth.”

With a truly global focus, WomenTech Network has targeted Bucharest as a European stepping stone for top talent wanting to connect to leading tech firms and disruptive startups that make it their mission to focus on diversity.

Persons wishing to request an invitation or join the waiting list can get notified as soon as they happen in Bucharest here: www.womentech.net/grow-your-network.

Anyone interested in joining WomenTech can find details of all the global events, news and updates here: https://www.womentech.net and follow updates here WomenTech Network FB.

Anyone interested in partnering with WomenTech and supporting our events as a partner/sponsor can connect with Anna Radulovski or write via email at anna@womentech.net.

About WOMENTECH Network

WomenTech Network is a global community that connects diverse talent with companies that put diversity first and provide an environment of belonging. As a joint-initiative between Coding Girls, Tallocate and Tech Family Ventures it combines diverse networks and opportunities from leading tech companies to disruptive startups.

More information available at https://www.womentech.net/

