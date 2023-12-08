LISTĂ: Cele mai bune jocuri din 2023, la nivel global, premiate la The Game Awards

„Baldur’s Gate 3” a câștigat titlul de jocul anului 2023, în cadrul ceremoniei de acordare a premiilor „The Game Awards” 2023, care a avut loc în Statele Unite.
Ceremonia a avut loc ieri, 7 decembrie 2023, la Peacock Theatre, în Los Angeles, și a premiat cele mai bune jocuri lansate anul acesta. De asemenea, aceasta a fost transmisă în mod direct pe internet.
Jocurile au fost nominalizate de un juriu format din peste 100 de organizații media și influenceri la nivel global, potrivit site-ului oficial al evenimentului. Procesul de premiere a jocurilor se realizează prin voturile strânse, unde 90% reprezintă votul juriului și 10% voturile fanilor.
Câștigătorul principal a fost jocul „Baldur’s Gate 3”, un joc de tip RPG (joc de rol) bazat pe „Dungeons and Dragons”, care a luat șase premii în cadrul ceremoniei.
Totodată, cel mai bun joc mobil al anului este Honkai: Star Rail, un joc științifico-fantastic (SF), care a mai câștigat de curând același titlu în ambele magazine principale de aplicații, respectiv Google Play și App Store, așa cum s-a scris pe StartupCafe.ro.
Toate jocurile câștigătoare din cadrul ceremoniei
Game of the Year - Jocul Anului
Best Game Direction - Cea mai bună direcție de joc
- Alan Wake 2 - Câștigător
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation - Cea mai bună adaptare
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us - Câștigător
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Best Narrative - Cea mai bună poveste
- Alan Wake 2 - Câștigător
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction - Cea mai bună direcție artistică
- Alan Wake 2 - Câștigător
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music - Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken - Câștigător
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team
Best Audio Design - Cel mai bun design audio
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush - Câștigător
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Best Performance - Cea mai bună interpretare
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3- Câștigător
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility – Inovație în accesibilitate
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport - Câștigător
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact – Jocuri pentru impact social
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia - Câștigător
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing Game – Cel mai bun joc în curs de desfășurare
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077 - Câștigător
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support – Cel mai bun suport pentru comunitate
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game – Cel mai bun joc independent
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars - Câștigător
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game – Cel mai bun joc indie de debut
- Cocoon - Câștigător
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game – Cel mai bun joc mobil
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Honkai: Star Rail - Câștigător
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR Game – Cel mai bun joc VR/AR (Realitate virtuală/augmentată)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode - Câștigător
- Synapse
Best Action Game – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2 - Câștigător
Best Action/Adventure Game – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Câștigător
Best RPG – Cel mai bun joc RPG (Role Playing Game)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game – Cel mai bun joc de lupte
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 - Câștigător
Best Family Game – Cel mai bun joc de familie
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Câștigător
Best Sim/Strategy Game – Cel mai bun joc de simulare/strategie
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4 - Câștigător
Best Sports/Racing – Cel mai bun joc de sport/curse
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport - Câștigător
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer (Presented by Discord) – Cel mai bun joc multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Most Anticipated Game – Cel mai așteptat joc
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Câștigător
- Hades II
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year – Creatorul de conținut al anului
- IronMouse - Câștigător
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game – Cel mai bun joc Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant – Câștigător
Best Esports Athlete – Cel mai bun atlet de Esports
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) - Câștigător
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Best Esports Team – Cea mai bună echipă de Esports
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (DOTA 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends) - Câștigătoare
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best Esports Coach – Cel mai bun antrenor de Esports
- Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant) - Câștigător
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)
Best Esports Event – Cel mai bun eveniment de Esports
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship - Câștigător
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Players’ Voice – Vocea Jucătorilor (jocul ales de comunitate)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom