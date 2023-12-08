Conţinut
Gaming|Esports

Răzvan Tătaru

Vineri, 8 Dec 2023 - 15:24
LISTĂ: Cele mai bune jocuri din 2023, la nivel global, premiate la The Game Awards

„Baldur’s Gate 3” a câștigat titlul de jocul anului 2023, în cadrul ceremoniei de acordare a premiilor „The Game Awards” 2023, care a avut loc în Statele Unite.

Ceremonia a avut loc ieri, 7 decembrie 2023, la Peacock Theatre, în Los Angeles, și a premiat cele mai bune jocuri lansate anul acesta. De asemenea, aceasta a fost transmisă în mod direct pe internet.

Jocurile au fost nominalizate de un juriu format din peste 100 de organizații media și influenceri la nivel global, potrivit site-ului oficial al evenimentului. Procesul de premiere a jocurilor se realizează prin voturile strânse, unde 90% reprezintă votul juriului și 10% voturile fanilor.

Câștigătorul principal a fost jocul „Baldur’s Gate 3”, un joc de tip RPG (joc de rol) bazat pe „Dungeons and Dragons”, care a luat șase premii în cadrul ceremoniei.

Totodată, cel mai bun joc mobil al anului este Honkai: Star Rail, un joc științifico-fantastic (SF), care a mai câștigat de curând același titlu în ambele magazine principale de aplicații, respectiv Google Play și App Store, așa cum s-a scris pe StartupCafe.ro.

Toate jocurile câștigătoare din cadrul ceremoniei

Game of the Year - Jocul Anului

Best Game Direction - Cea mai bună direcție de joc

  • Alan Wake 2 - Câștigător
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation - Cea mai bună adaptare

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us - Câștigător
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Best Narrative - Cea mai bună poveste

  • Alan Wake 2  - Câștigător
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction - Cea mai bună direcție artistică

  • Alan Wake 2 - Câștigător
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music - Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

  • Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
  • Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken - Câștigător
  • Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design - Cel mai bun design audio

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush - Câștigător
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance - Cea mai bună interpretare

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3- Câștigător
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility – Inovație în accesibilitate

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport - Câștigător
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact – Jocuri pentru impact social

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia - Câștigător
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game – Cel mai bun joc în curs de desfășurare

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077 - Câștigător
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support – Cel mai bun suport pentru comunitate

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game – Cel mai bun joc independent

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars - Câștigător
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game – Cel mai bun joc indie de debut

  • Cocoon - Câștigător
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game – Cel mai bun joc mobil

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail - Câștigător
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game – Cel mai bun joc VR/AR (Realitate virtuală/augmentată)

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode - Câștigător
  • Synapse

Best Action Game – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2 - Câștigător

Best Action/Adventure Game – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Câștigător

Best RPG – Cel mai bun joc RPG (Role Playing Game)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game – Cel mai bun joc de lupte

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 - Câștigător

Best Family Game – Cel mai bun joc de familie

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Câștigător

Best Sim/Strategy Game – Cel mai bun joc de simulare/strategie

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4 - Câștigător

Best Sports/Racing – Cel mai bun joc de sport/curse

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport - Câștigător
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer (Presented by Discord) – Cel mai bun joc multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated Game – Cel mai așteptat joc

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Câștigător
  • Hades II
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year – Creatorul de conținut al anului

  • IronMouse - Câștigător
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Esports Game – Cel mai bun joc Esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant – Câștigător

Best Esports Athlete – Cel mai bun atlet de Esports

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) - Câștigător
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team – Cea mai bună echipă de Esports

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (DOTA 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends) - Câștigătoare
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach – Cel mai bun antrenor de Esports

  • Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant) - Câștigător
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event – Cel mai bun eveniment de Esports

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship - Câștigător
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Players’ Voice – Vocea Jucătorilor (jocul ales de comunitate)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - Câștigător
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

