Gaming|Esports

Răzvan Tătaru

Vineri, 13 Dec 2024 - 14:18
TOP Cele mai bune jocuri ale anului 2024, premiate la The Game Awards

gaming 2023
Sursa imagine
© Evgeniy Parilov | Dreamstime.com

„Astro Bot” a câștigat titlul de jocul anului 2024, în cadrul ceremoniei de premiere „The Game Awards”, care a avut loc în SUA și a fost transmisă în direct online.

Ceremonia a avut loc ieri, 12 decembrie 2024, la Peacock Theatre, în Los Angeles, și a premiat cele mai bune jocuri lansate anul acesta. 

Jocul „Astro Bot”, de pe PlayStation 5, a câștigat 4 premii, respectiv „Jocul Anului”, „Cea mai bună direcție de joc”, „Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură” și „Cel mai bun joc de familie”.

În spatele acestuia ca număr de trofee luate se află „Balatro”, un joc realizat de un dezvoltator independent, care a luat 3 premii.

Jocurile au fost nominalizate de un juriu format din peste 100 de organizații media și influenceri la nivel global, potrivit site-ului oficial al evenimentului. Procesul de premiere a jocurilor se realizează prin voturile strânse, unde 90% reprezintă votul juriului și 10% voturile fanilor.

Toate jocurile câștigătoare din cadrul ceremoniei

Game of the Year - Jocul Anului

  • Astro Bot (câștigător)
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction - Cea mai bună direcție de joc

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game - Cel mai bun joc în curs de desfășurare

  • Helldivers 2
  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite

Best Art Direction - Cea mai bună direcție artistică

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Neva

Best Mobile Game - Cel mai bun joc mobil

  • Balatro
  • AFK Journey
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Narrative - Cea mai bună poveste

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance - Cea mai bună interpretare

  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Best Score & Music - Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Astro Bot
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design - Cel mai bun design audio

  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation - Cea mai bună adaptare

  • Fallout
  • Arcane
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer – Cel mai bun joc multiplayer

  • Helldivers 2
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Best Independent Game – Cel mai bun joc independent

  • Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Debut Indie Game – Cel mai bun joc indie de debut

  • Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Most Anticipated Game  – Cel mai așteptat joc

  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-Playing Game– Cel mai bun joc RPG (Role Playing Game)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Games for Impact – Jocuri pentru impact social

  • Neva
  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Content Creator of the Year – Creatorul de conținut al anului

  • CaseOh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamers
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Fighting – Cel mai bun joc de lupte

  • Tekken 8
  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
  • Multiversus

Innovation in Accessibility - Inovație în accesibilitate

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Community Support – Cel mai bun suport pentru comunitate

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game – Cel mai bun joc de familie

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game – Cel mai bun joc de simulare/strategie

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing – Cel mai bun joc de sport/curse

  • EA Sports FC25
  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Topspin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best VR/AR Game – Cel mai bun joc VR/AR (Realitate virtuală/augmentată)

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game – Cel mai bun joc Esports

  • League of Legends
  • Counter Strike
  • Dota 2
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete – Cel mai bun atlet de Esports

  • Faker
  • 33
  • AleksiB
  • Chovy
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team – Cea mai bună echipă de Esports

  • T1, League of Legends
  • Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
  • Gen.G, League of Legends
  • Navi, Counterstrike
  • Team Liquid, Dota 2

Players’ Voice – Vocea Jucătorilor (jocul ales de comunitate)

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree
  • Genshin Impact
  • Zenless Zone Zero
