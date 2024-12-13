TOP Cele mai bune jocuri ale anului 2024, premiate la The Game Awards

„Astro Bot” a câștigat titlul de jocul anului 2024, în cadrul ceremoniei de premiere „The Game Awards”, care a avut loc în SUA și a fost transmisă în direct online.
Ceremonia a avut loc ieri, 12 decembrie 2024, la Peacock Theatre, în Los Angeles, și a premiat cele mai bune jocuri lansate anul acesta.
Jocul „Astro Bot”, de pe PlayStation 5, a câștigat 4 premii, respectiv „Jocul Anului”, „Cea mai bună direcție de joc”, „Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură” și „Cel mai bun joc de familie”.
În spatele acestuia ca număr de trofee luate se află „Balatro”, un joc realizat de un dezvoltator independent, care a luat 3 premii.
Jocurile au fost nominalizate de un juriu format din peste 100 de organizații media și influenceri la nivel global, potrivit site-ului oficial al evenimentului. Procesul de premiere a jocurilor se realizează prin voturile strânse, unde 90% reprezintă votul juriului și 10% voturile fanilor.
Toate jocurile câștigătoare din cadrul ceremoniei
Game of the Year - Jocul Anului
- Astro Bot (câștigător)
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction - Cea mai bună direcție de joc
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game - Cel mai bun joc în curs de desfășurare
- Helldivers 2
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
Best Art Direction - Cea mai bună direcție artistică
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Neva
Best Mobile Game - Cel mai bun joc mobil
- Balatro
- AFK Journey
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Best Narrative - Cea mai bună poveste
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance - Cea mai bună interpretare
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Best Score & Music - Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design - Cel mai bun design audio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation - Cea mai bună adaptare
- Fallout
- Arcane
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer – Cel mai bun joc multiplayer
- Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Independent Game – Cel mai bun joc independent
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Debut Indie Game – Cel mai bun joc indie de debut
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Most Anticipated Game – Cel mai așteptat joc
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Role-Playing Game– Cel mai bun joc RPG (Role Playing Game)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Games for Impact – Jocuri pentru impact social
- Neva
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Content Creator of the Year – Creatorul de conținut al anului
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Action/Adventure – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Fighting – Cel mai bun joc de lupte
- Tekken 8
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
- Multiversus
Innovation in Accessibility - Inovație în accesibilitate
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Community Support – Cel mai bun suport pentru comunitate
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Family Game – Cel mai bun joc de familie
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game – Cel mai bun joc de simulare/strategie
- Frostpunk 2
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing – Cel mai bun joc de sport/curse
- EA Sports FC25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Topspin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best VR/AR Game – Cel mai bun joc VR/AR (Realitate virtuală/augmentată)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Esports Game – Cel mai bun joc Esports
- League of Legends
- Counter Strike
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete – Cel mai bun atlet de Esports
- Faker
- 33
- AleksiB
- Chovy
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team – Cea mai bună echipă de Esports
- T1, League of Legends
- Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- Navi, Counterstrike
- Team Liquid, Dota 2
Players’ Voice – Vocea Jucătorilor (jocul ales de comunitate)
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Wuthering Waves
- Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero